Rubina Dilaik Shines In Promo Of 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii'; Fans Get 'super Excited'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to the cast of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. The makers recently took to their Instagram handle to unveil the latest promo of the television series. In a new promo released on Monday, March 22, 2021, by Colors TV, Rubina announced her arrival on the show and it is truly unmissable.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Colors TV shared a new promo, where the actor is seen donning a white saree with red prints along with a red blouse. She can be seen dancing with other women at a religious festival. As she shows off her entire appearance in the promo, the video ended with a voiceover saying, “Main aa rahi hoon. Milenge na aap mujhse”, which translates to ‘I am coming back. Won’t you meet me?'

Along with the promo, the makers also penned a note revealing details about the same. The caption read as, “Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru? Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the makers shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users were so happy to watch the actor reprise her role, while some were gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Queen is back in her kingdom”. Another one wrote, “super duper excited”. Check out a few more comments below.

Rubina Dilaik rose to prominence in the Colors TV soap Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she played the lead character Soumya Singh. Now, the actor is set to return to the show after a two-year hiatus to reprise her role as Saumya. Her character embarks on a new adventure. For four years, she played the role of a transgender woman. She did, however, leave the show last year. Her role in the upcoming episodes has not yet been revealed by the makers.

Rubina, who will be playing a transgender character in her show, posted this Instagram video in which she describes how the Guruma from Kinner Samaaj came to her home to bless her and how she has been an active part of her show, Shakti. She then explained how she came to her house to meet her husband, Abhinav Shukla. She went on to say that she wanted to meet him because she thought he was a good man. Watch video.

(Promo Image Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram)

