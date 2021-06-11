Rubina Dilaik Shows Her Fans What An Early Pack-up Looks Like, Dances With Joy

On June 10, 2021, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram and posted videos of her co-actors celebrating and dancing around. Rubina Dilaik who is currently working on the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, said that this was what early pack up looked like. The video had a couple of her co-actors from the show including Cezanne Khan and Kamya Punjabi.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post showed all her co-actors dancing around, and she captioned the post "Early pack up looks like☝🏼🙊🙈🙉" In the video, she then went on to ask Kamya Punjabi why she was dancing, and Kamya replied saying that she was dancing because she was alive. While we do not see much of Rubina in these videos, there was a brief second when Kamya managed to get her on the video and captured her dancing. Rubina then went on to say that she liked the reason that Kamya gave her, of celebrating because they were alive. Rubina's co-actor, Cezanne Khan made an appearance in the video too.

About Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starring Rubina Dilaik, Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal, revolves around Sowmya, and Harman who are trying to figure out life as various obstacles are thrown their way. The show has been running since May 30, 2016. The show completed five years this May, with over 1,273 episodes. The show is created and written by Rashmi Sharma and produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Rubina Dilaik's recent projects

After winning the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik was seen in the music video for the song Marjaneya with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The video with Abhinav Shukla was produced under the label Desi Music Factory, while the song was sung by Neha Kakkar. Apart from this, she also featured in the music video for Galat sung by Asees Kaur and produced under the banner of VYRL Originals. Rubina returned to Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2021, after winning Big Boss and has been a part of the show ever since.

