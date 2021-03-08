Last Updated:

Rubina Dilaik Skips Tagging Jasmin Bhasin While Promoting Her New Song 'Tera Suit'

TV actor Rubina Dilaik recently promoted a music video featuring Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Check out what Rubina's fans have to say about her actions.

rubina dilai

Rubina Dilaik recently shared a promotional post on her Instagram story for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's newly released song Tera Suit. The Shakti actor however skipped tagging Jasmin Bhasin on her story. This led to some of the fans of Jasmin Bhasin expressing their disappointment by sharing their reactions on Twitter. Take a look. 

Rubina Dilaik promotes Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's new song

Rubina Dilaik shared a snippet of Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit song featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The Tera Suit song featuring the couple is currently trending on Twitter and many fans seemed to be excited about their new collaboration. Take a look at the snipped shared by Rubina Dilaik in her latest Instagram story tagging Aly Goni and Tony Kakkar while not tagging Jasmin Bhasin. 

Image credit: Rubina Dilaik Instagram story

Many fans are reacting to why Rubina did not tag Jasmin Bhasin. However, there also others who are praising the actor for ending the bitterness and promoting Aly and Jasmin's new song on social media. Check out what fans and followers are commenting about Rubina's actions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra have an upcoming music video that they are featuring in. Many fans of Rubina and Paras were seen congratulating the two actors on their latest project together. Rubina Dilaik recently took to Instagram to share the BTS of the music video where she is featuring along with former reality show contestant Paras Chhabra. The two artists can be seen looking at a screen along with the crew associated with their project. Take a look at her latest post. 

About Tera Suit song

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's new song Tera Suit was released on March 8. The music of the song is composed by Tony Kakkar, who has also provided his vocals and penned the lyrics. Not just that, the singer-lyricist-music composer also features in the music video alongside Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The music video is currently trending at No. 2 on YouTube and has garnered over 3.1 million views, so far.

