Rubina Dilaik Slams Netizen For 'badly Editing' Her Old Beauty Pageant Photo

Recently, a picture of television actor Rubina Dilaik has been making rounds on the internet. The picture was apparently clicked during the time she participated in a beauty pageant and it was shared across a few fan pages making fans wonder about her massive transformation. On Wednesday, the actor took to her verified Instagram handle and slammed netizens by saying that it is a badly edited picture.

Rubina Dilaik gives befitting reply to netizen who 'edited' her picture

Taking to her IG story, Rubina shared the viral picture and gave a befitting reply to the netizen. She wrote, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life."

Well, this isn't the first time that the actor has called out netizens. Earlier, in November, the actor issued a strong statement addressing those shaming her for weight gain. In her tweet, she revealed that she has been subjected to hate mails and nasty messages. She added that now her 'pseudo fans' are threatening her to 'leave fandom' because she is 'fat' now. She concluded her tweet with a positive note by saying that it is her life and it has 'phases' and that this too is 'a phase in her life.'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rubina Dilaik posted a screengrab of her penned note. In the caption, she wrote, "Dear Pseudo Fans." Her note reads, "Dear well-wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects[sic]."

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

The actor added, "Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan![sic]."

The actor, who is married to Abhinav Shukla since 2018, is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with, Ardh. Helmed by Palash Muchhal, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The plot of the story depicts the life of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik