Rubina Dilaik Stuns In Red Lehenga On 'Shakti' Sets; See Pictures Here

Rubina Dilaik is all set to reprise her role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Soumya Singh. Pictures from the set have surfaced on the net. Rubina is seen wearing a bright red lehenga with an embellished top and a tulle skirt. A dupatta is attached to her hair flowing gracefully on the side. She is seen wearing a choker and some gold jewellery to tie her look together.

Rubina Dilaik plays the role of Soumya Singh, a trans person who gets married to Harman Singh, by order of Harak Singh his father. The two eventually fall in love but get exiled by their family members because of Soumya's truth. The story continues to explore their relationship and shed light on society's views towards eunuchs.

Rubina Dilaik stuns in red lehenga on the sets of 'Shakti'

Rubina Dilaik was previously seen winning a famous reality TV show where she earned the title "Boss Lady Rubina" by her fans. She had participated in the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The two who had separated before the show got an opportunity to make up with each other while competing in the reality TV show. The two had then featured in a song by Neha Kakkar titled Marjaaneya, which released on March 18, 2021. The music video gained more than 36 million views.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Neha Kakkar's 'Marjaaneya'

Recently she was seen in Asees Kaur's music video Galat. Rubina plays a young bride who gets suspicious about her husband, played by Paras Chhabra when he starts acting weird around her. On the eve of his birthday, she gets disappointed to find him drunk and with another woman. When it is revealed that he only marries her for her wealth, she takes action against him. She tears the property papers, which he gets her to sign without reading.

Chhabra holds a gun to her head for retaliating against him. Her father walks in at the right time and stops him, from shooting his daughter by knocking the gun out of his hand. When Paras tries to attack the old man, Rubina quickly holds Paras' gun to his head to warn him and asks him to leave. The video has received more than 12 million views.

