Rubina Dilaik Sweats It Out Outdoors; Says 'nothing Is More Important Than Our Health'

Jeannie Aur Juju actress Rubina Dilaik is quite active on social media. Rubina Dilaik's videos and pictures on her social media are mostly about the importance of personal health care and fitness amid the pandemic. Find out the actress's new advice to her fans about health.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram video

The 33-year-old actress took to her social media to share a video of her working out in the outdoors. Clad in a sports wear and headphones, Rubina looked focused as she sweated it out under the sun while performing various cardio exercises. Rubina informed her fans in the caption that 'nothing is more important than health' and times like these are teaching us that this statement is more true than ever.

Netizens' reaction to Rubina's work out video

Fans in the comment section seemed impressed by Rubina and her motivation to exercise outdoors. Fans left comments like 'fitness queen' and 'so beautiful' under Rubina's post while many complimented the actress for her beauty. Another fan wrote that this was her secret to fitness. Fans also expressed their concern over her health and asked her to take care.

A look at Rubina Dilaik's videos and photos on Instagram

The actress has amassed a huge following of over 4.5 million followers on the social media platform with her entertaining and quirky videos. From fashion videos to dance videos, fans enjoy watching the actress as all her videos have been watched over a million times on the app. Recently, she took to her Instagram to advocate the use of a mask by matching it with her black dress.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram story showed her urging her fans to follow the covid guidelines like maintaining social distancing and sanitizing their hands. Recently, Rubina celebrated her father's 60th birthday by posting multiple pictures of the party on her Instagram. Rubina Dilaik's shows and music videos also contribute to her success on the internet platform as she posts several BTS videos and photos on Instagram.

