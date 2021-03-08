Rubina Dilaik Teases The Arrival Of "something Special" With Paras Chhabra In Latest Post

Rubina Dilaik has taken to Instagram in order to share a Behind-The-Scenes still featuring her former fellow reality show co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The still sees the two artists looking at a screen as if they are going through the rushes of their under-production project. Accompanying the two leads are the crew members who are responsible for bringing Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra's project to life. The aforementioned Behind-The-Scenes image can be found below as well.

A BTS still from the sets of Rubina & Paras' "special" project:

The above image is believed to be the first one from the project, the official title for which is yet to be revealed by the team members behind the same. One can expect more details to be divulged by the cast and/or the production team in due course of time. The same will be shared with the readers as and when available.

About Rubina Dilaik's recent commitments:

Ever since the Chhoti Bahu star's reality show victory, one hadn't heard anything regarding Rubina Dilaik's professional commitments. However, going by all the pictures that have been shared by Rubina Dilaik, she has met up with the likes of director Vikram Phadnis and her spiritual guru, who visited Dilaik's house in order to give the actor her blessings. Some of those posts can be found below.

A peek into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram:

As far as Paras Chhabra's Instagram activities are concerned, the reality show contestant-turned-actor quite recently treated his fans with a video post that sees him talking to his piano and playing one of his favourite tracks. Prior to that, he had released pictures from his latest photoshoot for a fitness brand. Some of Paras Chhabra's Instagram posts which sees him engaging in the aforementioned activities can be found below.

