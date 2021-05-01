Rubina Dilaik Tests Positive For COVID-19, Pledges To Donate Plasma

Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 14 winner, took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Dilaik also pledged to donate plasma after recovering.

"I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested," she wrote.

Many celebrities including Nikki Tamboli, Drashti Dhami, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Srishty Rode, Simple Kaul, and many others wished Dilaik a speedy recovery. "Ya Allah reham, please, Take care Rubi," commented Aly Goni.

India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to the date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Rubina Dilaik falls prey to cybercrime

Actress Rubina Dilaik recently fell prey to cybercrime and she took to Instagram to reveal that someone tried to hack her Instagram account. Rubina highlighted the attempt, criticized the hacker, and revealed that the location of the person trying to intrude was showing Delhi. She called out the hacker and said, “You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

The note read, “Someone is trying to log in to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through.” Earlier this month, Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla during his interview with SpotboyE had mentioned a website that shared contact numbers of several stars, including Rubina. Abhinav shared that he tracked the website with the help of a friend. Further, he said that because of the website, Rubina was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. In a bid to stop this, he sought help from his fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. After discussing the matter with him, Abhinav shared that it took him three days to get that page disabled.