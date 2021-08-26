Rubina Dilaik Turns 34: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Actor On Her Birthday

Indian television actress Rubina Dilaik who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday today is known for her roles in Zee TV's Choti Bahu and Colors TV's Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In 2020, the actress participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner at the end of the season.

Rubina Diliaik commands a vast fan base after getting national recognition for her reality tv stints. The actress is married to television actor Abhinav Shukla since 2018, who also participated in Bigg Boss 14 along with her. In addition to her prominent TV roles, the actress has also appeared in several other television shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and as a contestant for Box Cricket League 1.

Dilaik will soon make her Bollywood debut with the film, Ardh, which will also be music composer Palaash Muchhal's directional debut. For the occasion of Rubina Dilaik's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress -

Lesser known facts about Rubina Dilaik

According to a report by bindassharman, Rubina Dilaik was a national-level debate champion when she was in school. Guess that's why the actress doesn't seem like she feels the pressure when the spotlight is on her. Another report by bollywoodhungama claims, that growing up, Rubina Dilaik wanted to be an astronaut. While it's interesting that she wanted to go to space at some point in her life but for some reason wasn't able to pursue those dreams, she did end up becoming a star either way. The stunning actress Rubina Dilaik who stars in TV shows for a living, was also Miss Shimla in 2006 In addition to her acting skills, Rubina is also allegedly an interior designer by profession. Rubina Dilaik's favourite actor from Bollywood is Amitabh Bachchan while Madhuri Dixit Nene is her favourite actress. Media reports also state that her favourite Hollywood actor is Leonardo DiCaprio. Well before her Bigg Boss win, Rubina won the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award in 2015, sharing the award with Ravi Dubey. While the actress makes her Bollywood debut soon, did you know that she has in fact worked in a film before? According to reports, Rubina Dilaik worked in a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor.

IMAGE - RUBINA DILAIK INSTAGRAM