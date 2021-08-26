Rubina Dilaik Turns 34: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Actor On Her Birthday

Quick links:
IMAGE - RUBINA DILAIK INSTAGRAM
Indian television actress Rubina Dilaik who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday today is known for her roles in Zee TV's Choti Bahu and Colors TV's Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In 2020, the actress participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner at the end of the season.
Rubina Diliaik commands a vast fan base after getting national recognition for her reality tv stints. The actress is married to television actor Abhinav Shukla since 2018, who also participated in Bigg Boss 14 along with her. In addition to her prominent TV roles, the actress has also appeared in several other television shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and as a contestant for Box Cricket League 1.
Dilaik will soon make her Bollywood debut with the film, Ardh, which will also be music composer Palaash Muchhal's directional debut. For the occasion of Rubina Dilaik's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress -
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.