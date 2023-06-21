Rubina Dilaik Unwinds With Family On Vacation To Recover From Her Car Accident

TV actress Rubina Dilaik has been part of several popular TV shows. She is known for her work in Choti Bahu, Shakti, Ardh and others. The actress has been away from the small screen after featuring in a reality show. On the personal front, Rubina is recovering from a car accident she was involved in with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

3 things you need to know

A truck driver had rammed into her car at a traffic signal.

She is taking legal action against the driver for causing hurt.

She is on a retreat in her hometown in the hills.

Rubina finds solace in her hometown

The Punar Vivah actress is spending quality time with her husband and family in Himachal Pradesh. She shared a vlog and detailed how she is taking a break in Shimla after the accident. She also spoke about she has been affected, both physically and mentally, after the accident but found the ‘beautiful atmosphere’ of Shimla to be refreshing.

(Rubina Dilaik details her trip to Shimla on her YouTube channel | Image: Rubina Dilaik YouTube channel screenshot grab)

“I was a little shaken I wanted to be close to my family so I just came home,” said the actress. Later on in the video, she enjoyed sometime with her mother, Abhinav, her sister Jyotika and her husband Rajat Sharma. Jyotika, Rajat, Rubina and her husband Abhinav played Jenga, the winner of which would assign duties to others.

Truck rams into Rubina and Abhinav’s car

Rubina and Abhinav shared pictures of the backside of their car following the accident. However, they informed the fans on social media that they had both sustained minor injuries and were doing fine. Later on, Rubina and Abhinav revealed that the driver showed no remorse after the incident, and even smiled at them. In a post, Rubina wrote, “If we let go of such things, we become irresponsible for not putting it out there.”