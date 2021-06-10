Rubina Dilaik's Fan Creates A Doll Out Of Her Saree Look, Actor Goes 'Wow'

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a fan's Instagram post. As seen in Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Stories, the actor's fan created a doll out of one of her saree looks. Sharing the special fan art post, Rubina reacted with a big 'wow' written on her Instagram Stories. Rubina Dilaik's doll was created by a celebrity doll artist from Sri Lanka.

Rubina Dilaik's doll version

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

As seen in Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Stories, the reality show winner shared the Instagram post, wherein her fan created a collage of Rubina's saree look and the actor's doll picture. Here, Dilaik stunned in a blue and white strip saree. It was paired with closed sleeves red blouse. For glam, Rubina opted for a blush makeup look and sported dark lip colour and a black bindi. She accessorised her look with a pair of huge dangles and a traditional necklace.

Fans' reactions

Rubina Dilaik's fans and followers went gaga over the post. Several netizens commented on the fan post. One of the users said, "So beautiful", while another added, "Congrats she reposted!". A fan comment read as "This is amazing 😍 & beautiful @rubinadilaik see this". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Rubina Dilaik's latest

Rubina Dilaik recently celebrated pride month through online interaction with the transgender community. She posted an Instagram video, wherein she shared glimpses of the interaction. Talking about the same, Rubina Dilaik said, "I want to share with you something that is very close to my heart!". She further added, "While shooting for Shakti, I have had the chance to come across some beautiful human beings, who have filled my days with joy and given me blessings from the core of their heart!".

As seen in Rubina Dilaik's Instagram video, the actor discussed the issues faced by the transgender community while looking for a job. Several people spoke their heart and mind out to Rubina and the star empathised with them. Sharing the video on social media, she said, "It's high time we stand beside them and acknowledge their Rights for things as basic as employment and social recognition". She further added, "I'm sure you, my beautiful people, will come forward and help them out!".

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.