Rubina Dilaik's 'Filmy Friday' Post Has Her Fans Gushing Over Her; Check Out

On June 18, 2021, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram and posted a 'Filmy Friday' post where she was seen walking along as the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Rubina captioned the post "Filmy Friday …. 😃#rubinadilaik #your #bosslady." Fans called her a cutie as they saw her 'filmy' side in the post. Some fans even went on to tell her that she made their day with this video of hers.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post had her grooving to the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, sung by Neha Kakkar, and Yasser Desai. The song was produced under the banner of Desi Music Factory. Fans gushed over Rubina and the song as they said "you are making us so happy with your posts❤️ And you are looking so so pretty😩 And that precious smile❤️." They even said that she should have been in the music video since she looked very beautiful to them.

About Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starring Rubina Dilaik, Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal, revolves around Sowmya, and Harman who are trying to figure out life as various obstacles are thrown their way. The show has been running since May 30, 2016. The show completed five years this May, with over 1,273 episodes. The show is created and written by Rashmi Sharma and produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. Rubina Dilaik returned to the show once she came out of the reality show Big Boss.

Rubina Dilaik's recent projects

After winning the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik was seen in the music video for the song Marjaneya with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The video with Abhinav Shukla was produced under the label Desi Music Factory, while the song was sung by Neha Kakkar. Apart from this, she also featured in the music video for Galat sung by Asees Kaur and produced under the banner of VYRL Originals. Rubina returned to Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2021, after winning Big Boss and has been a part of the show ever since.

