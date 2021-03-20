Rubina Dilaik's First Look From Shakti As She Returns To The Show; Fans Call Her Boss Lady

Rubina Dilaik is one of the celebrated artists in the Indian television industry who has managed to win the hearts of her fans with some of her iconic performances. Rubina Dilaik in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was loved by the audiences and as she is finally back as a winner from a reality tv show, her first look from the show is delighting her fans.

The first look of Rubina Dilaik in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina Dilaik’s role in the popular television show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki became a huge hit among the fans as her new look from the show surfaced on the internet, which increased the curiosity of her fans. It was also stated how she will be essaying the role of a transgender in the show.

Fans were thrilled to see Rubina Dilaik in her new look and took to the comment section to mention how she looked amazing. Many of the fans also stated how it was lovely to see her back again in the show and added how they will only be watching the show for her. Many also stated how they were extremely excited to see her in the show and even addressed her as a boss lady. Some of them also added how she was the soul of the show while others hailed how their queen was finally back. Rest all fans dropped in numerous hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to show how amazed they were to see her first look from the show, Shakti. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rubina Dilaik’s first look from the show.





As Rubina Dilaik will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in her show, she posted this Instagram video in which she depicted how the Guruma from Kinner Samaaj came to her home to bless her and added how she had been an active part of her show, Shakti. She then stated how she came to her place as she wanted to meet her husband, Abhinav Shukla. She then added how she wanted to meet him as she thought that he was a good man.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.