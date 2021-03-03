Rubina Dilaik's Husband Denies Her Request For A Vacation, Fans Support Rubina Instead

Television actor and winner of a popular reality show Rubina Dilaik's latest photo in a swimming pool charmed her fans. The Chotti Bahu actor is "craving for a vacation" but her husband Abhinav Shukla has firmly denied her request. Instead, fans emerged in the actor's support and urged her to go on a vacation soon. Take a look at her picture in the pool and the comments that followed:

Also Read | 'High On Love': Rubina Dilaik Grooves To Boss Lady Rubina; Shares Video

Rubina is seen in the swimming pool in a colourful orange-blue-white patterned swimsuit. She is looking upwards with her eyes closed and wet hair cascading into the water. She added the hashtag '#bosslady' and '#rubinadilaik' to the caption.

Rubina Diliak's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla commented 'Noooo' with a crossed swords emoji. Fans took Rubina's side and urged her to go on vacation immediately. The post saw a flood of heart-eye emojis, red heart emojis with a sprinkle of comments like 'omg Jalpari', 'Goddesssss', 'Ma Queen', 'Beautiful Lady'. One user even commented with the thunderbolt emoji.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik Has Freshly Emerged As A Reality Show Winner, Here's A Peek Into Her Week

Trouble in Rubina-Abhinav's paradise?

Rubina Dilaik recently won a popular reality show. Rubina and Abhinav were also declared 'Best Jodi' on the show. The couple has had some troubles in the past. Rubina confessed on the show that they were on a verge of divorce too. Their stint on the reality show was to give their relationship another chance. After Abhinav's comment on Rubina's Instagram photo, fans are a little worried about whether there is another trouble in paradise.

Also Read | A Sneak Peek Into Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Home In Mumbai

Rubina laughed off Abhinav's alleged claims that his wife spoke of divorce for not getting her a cup of coffee on radio host Siddarth Kanan's show. She said that they both are strong individuals - an alpha male and an alpha female. The couple was also spotted talking about their marriage and personal issues on the show. All of this caught the eyes of the audience and they started to root for their patch-up. The couple got married in 2018. Both of them have made light of the rumours and speculations surrounding their breakup and are working towards making their relationship work.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik's Latest Pictures From Bash Feature Nikki Tamboli And Rahul Mahajan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.