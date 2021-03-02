Rubina Dilaik's Latest Pictures From Bash Feature Nikki Tamboli And Rahul Mahajan

Rubina Dilaik has been celebrating her recent reality show win, with a series of parties and celebrations with her friends. She took to her Instagram account on Monday evening, March 1 to share pictures with friends Rahul Mahajan and Nikki Tamboli who were also the contestants on the reality show. Read along to check out the pictures and how fans are reacting to them.

Rubina Dilaik shares pictures with Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Mahajan

Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town after her win in a recent reality that she was a participant of. The actor is now being referred to as the #BossLady and is celebrating with friends from the industry. She shared a couple of pictures on March 1 on her Instagram account which featured Rahul Mahajan and Nikki Tamboli.

The first picture she shared was of herself with Nikki Tamboli, standing close to each other and striking a pose for the camera. Nikki wore a rust orange bodycon dress and Rubina donned denim on denim look, adding on to the neon yellow shoes. The two kept their accessories and make-up minimal. The post has received over 550k likes so far with quite some love for the two in the comments, take a look.

The second picture she shared, also featured Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla. The four were all smiles for the camera while Rubina stood in yet another quirky pose. The post has over 600k likes since it was shared last night on the social media platform, and fans are showering love in the comments.

Rubina Dilaik on the work front

Rubina is popularly known for her role of Soumya Singh in the Colors TV show Shakti, where she starred opposite Vivian Dsena, who played the character of Harman Singh. The actor was seen in the show since it premiered in 2016 and was a part of it for four years till 2020. The also featured actors like Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. Rubina made her television debut back in 2008, with the show Chotti Bahu where she played the titular role of Radhika Shastri.

