Rubina Dilaik's Pool Pictures Clicked By Husband Abhinav Shukla Make Her Fans Go "ufff!"

Rubina Dilaik recently dropped in her sizzling photos on social media, leaving her fans stunned with her beauty. Her recent post also had a mention of her husband, Abhinav Shukla. Many of her fans added compliments such as “uff” and even stated how “gorgeous” she looked in her photos.

Rubina Dilaik sizzles in her pool pictures

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these photos of herself for all her fans in which she can be seen showcasing her elegant looks while enjoying a dip inside the swimming pool. In the first photo, she can be seen resting her head on her arm while illustrating a sombre expression on her face. She can be seen wearing a two-piece blue coloured bikini and she also wore a necklace. She even added a few pink coloured petals in her hair. In the next one, She can be seen in a completely different mode and can be seen with a gleeful smile on her face while playing with the petals. The photo also depicted the huge golden bracelet that she was wearing along with a large ring in one of her fingers.

In the caption, she added, “Love the way you look at me” and then added a camera symbol and tagged Abhinav Shukla in order to give him the picture credits.

Many fans were thrilled to see Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post and stated in the comments how she looked gorgeous in her photos. Some of the fans also stated that she was so beautiful and complimented on how Rubina Dilaik’s photos and caption were amazing. Many also dropped in fire symbols to depict how stunning she looked in her bikini photos while some of them added “uff” to illustrate their feelings on how they were amazed and overwhelmed to see her photos. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post.

Rubina Dilaik’s 'Galat' song

Rubina Dilaik’s Galat song was recently released and in no time, the views reached over 20 million and began to trend at no.1. She posted this to thank all her fans for their love and even dropped in a question asking them about what they liked the most about her song. She even asked them to share their opinions in the comment section.

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

