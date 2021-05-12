Rubina's Mother Asks Abhinav To 'focus' On His Game, Says 'don't Worry About Princess'

Television actor Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town performing stunts as he is a contestant at the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor has been receiving best wishes from his fans and followers who are encouraging him to win the title. The most recent to wish him good luck for his future stunts is his wife Rubina Dilaik's mother Shakuntala Dilaik. Rubina's mother took to her Instagram to tell him that he should focus on his 'game'.

Rubina Dilaik's mother wishes Abhinav Shukla

In her tweet, Shakuntala Dilaik wrote, "Best of luck genius boy @ashukla09 For #KhatronKeKhiladi11". She further wrote, "please focus on your game don’t worry about princess we all are here to look after her". She referred to Rubina as a princess who had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier this month.

Best of luck genius boy @ashukla09 For #KhatronKeKhiladi11 please focus on your game don’t worry about princess we all are here to look after her 😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Shakuntla Dilaik (@DilaikShakuntla) May 12, 2021

As soon as the tweet was shared, netizens rushed in to comment on it. Abhinav Shukla also responded to the tweet with a smiley emoji. Many of his fans commented that they, too, will be praying for Rubina to get better as soon as possible and also that he should not worry about her. See their tweets and reactions below.

Aww. My Queen is a warrior and she will win this battle too. And our king will win for our queen @RubiDilaik

GOD BLESS YOU RUBINA — Cristina (@Cristin13150915) May 12, 2021

Dear @DilaikShakuntla aunty! Please stay strong and tell @RubiDilaik we are all praying for her speedy recovery



GOD BLESS YOU RUBINA pic.twitter.com/kOuzYGy6CL — Samia (@SamRubi2) May 12, 2021

Shankuntala Ji! We are so grateful to you, for raising a queen like Rubina!



GOD BLESS YOU RUBINA — Rubiography🌟 (@Rubiography2) May 12, 2021

Double thanks to you aunty for putting our Champ's mind at ease and wishing him so cutely for KKK11



Lots of love to Rubi hope she's doing well 💕💕💕#AbhinavShukla #AbhinavShuklaInKKK11 — Purple Rose (@Rose20Purple) May 12, 2021

That's sooo sweet ma'am.

Smile ajati hai apke pyaare tweets padh ke.

Take care of Rubina

GOD BLESS YOU RUBINA — RUBINATION❤️ (@Ruksar786123) May 12, 2021

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram on May 1 to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, she wrote, "I always look for silver lining. I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive. Home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested". As soon as she shared the post, her fans rushed in to wish her a speedy recovery.

Abhinav Shukla on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor is has been sharing updates from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Instagram. Recently, he shared a picture of him with many penguins in the background. He is wearing a back tee-shirt and a jacket as well. He is sporting a pair of sunglasses. His hair was also styled well. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Mask off because Penguins are not a vector of Covid. 😊yeah #penguins #kkk11".

Image: @ashukla09 and @rubinadilaik Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.