'RubiNavDay' Trends On Twitter On Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's 3rd Wedding Anniversary

On Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's third wedding anniversary, fans make hashtag RubiNavDay trend on Twitter. Read more about this here.

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are celebrating their third wedding anniversary this year on June 21. The couple has faced many ups and downs throughout their relationship but has ended up rising above their problems. After a brief separation last year, they reunited with each other on a reality TV show that Rubina ended up winning. To mark their third wedding anniversary, Rubina and Abhinav's fans have made the hashtag "RubiNavDay" trend on Twitter. 

Fans trend "RubiNavDay" on Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's third wedding anniversary

Rubina and Abhinav's fans rushed to their Twitter accounts to share their love, support and wishes for their favourite couple. They even shared video montages, fan arts, gifs and more to commemorate the couple's wedding anniversary. "Happy 3rd Anniversary my two babies @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09. I wish you many more years of love and togetherness. And we are eagerly waiting for some Rubinav moments. We miss you both", wrote one fan. Another fan complimented the couple on their relationship with each other writing, "I just wanted to send you my best wishes and congratulate you both on your anniversary! You guys make it look easy." "Happy 3rd Anniversary to @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09  May the love you have for one another continue to grow and blossom with each passing year", said another fan. The hashtag RubiNavDay is already trending on the microblogging site. Take a look at some of the tweets below. 

Currently, Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town, South Africa, as a participant in the reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His wife, Rubina, took to her Instagram account to wish him well and send her love to him on their wedding anniversary. She showered him with compliments and terms of endearments as she wrote in her Instagram caption, "You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness… you are the storm, you are the calmness… I feel blessed growing every day with you, n enjoying our madness." She signed off by telling him that she loved him. 

