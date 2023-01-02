Ruhaanika Dhawan Of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Fame Buys Luxurious House At 15; See Photos

Ruhaanika Dhawan, famously known as Ruhi from 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,' recently bought a lavish house in Mumbai. Ruhaanika, 15, shared a set of pictures of her new house on her Instagram handle and said that she was extremely grateful for checking off one of her biggest dreams.

The actor's caption read: "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful... I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all."

"My parents and I are extremely thankful for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother, who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother, who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it," she added.

'If I can do it, you can too'

Ruhaanika also motivated her fans in her caption and said 'if I can do it, you can too.'

"There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams, work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day," she wrote.

She added, "My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings."

Check out a few pictures of Ruhaanika's luxurious house in Mumbai:

Ruhaanika rose to fame after her role as Ruhi in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' She has also appeared in the 2012 soap opera 'Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein.' Ruhanika also had a cameo in the 2014 film 'Jai Ho.'