Rupal Patel Asked To Choose Between Shaheer And Nazim, Calls Them 'lovable Actors'

Rupal Patel is one of the most known actors in the Indian television industry and has been praised for portraying the character of Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor was recently asked to choose her favourite onscreen son between Shaheer Sheikh and Mohammad Nazim from her two popular serials. Here is everything you need to know about Rupal's answer and more.

Rupal Patel opens up about her favourite onscreen son

In an interview with Pinkvilla, television actor Rupal Patel was asked to choose between Shaheer Sheikh or Mohammad Nazim, her two onscreen sons from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Saath Nibhana Saathiya respectively. Talking about it, Rupal stated that she has played Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya for a much longer period and later, played Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, therefore she feels that both Nazim and Shaheer are lovable actors. She added that she appreciates both of them and loves those two characters.

Speaking further about her popular character Kokila Modi, she said that she really likes the character because she is very balanced and ideal. Rupal added that her character says black to black, and white to white and such an ideal character is very rarely seen in films or television. She also gave credit to the show's team and stated that it is a wonderful and iconic character created by Star Plus, Rashmi Madam, and the writers and so many people have contributed to it, including her co-stars, creative writers among others.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 cast

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the sequel and a spin-off to the series Saath Nibhana Saathiya and premiered recently in October 2020. The show is based on the Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por and stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles. Rupal Patel reprised her character of Kokilaben for one month in the second instalment of the series and quit the show in December. Rupal Patel said that she received so much love for the character from the audience and it was her moral responsibility as a creative artist to say yes to being a part of the second season.

Image Credits: Rupal Patel Official Instagram Account