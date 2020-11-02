Rupal Patel Confirms Kokilaben's Exit From 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Actor Rupal Patel became a household name after playing the role of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya cast. She had joined the cast again in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 for a finite period. However, Rupal Patel is all set to bid adieu to the character and the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actor, in her recent interview with Spotboye, made this revelation and also talked about the reason behind her exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 in such a short span of time. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of Day: Aishwarya Rai’s Resemblance To Kokilaben Ambani Was Uncanny In 'Guru'

Also Read | Kokilaben Creates Fun Challenge In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 New Promo, Nominates Devoleena

Rupal Patel on her exit from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Rupal Patel said that she has been working in the industry for several years but she has never done a show for just one month. However, she was approached for being a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 for one month only. She further shared that she is making the planned exit from the show as that one month period is now over.

Rupal Patel added that she agreed to do the show and be a part of this small journey with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 to show her gratitude towards her and also Kokilaben’s fans. Talking about the character, Rupal Patel said that she received so much love for the character from the audience and it was her moral responsibility as a creative artist to say yes on being a part of the second season.

The actor had been a part of the show for eight years till 2017. She came back in the sequel of the show recently to play the character. Talking about the character and its journey, Rupal Patel said that the actor and the character have a journey and she has lived Kokilaben for so many years and her journey completes here. Rupal Patel feels that as an artist, she needs to play more characters now.

Also Read | Kokilaben Rap Creator Yashraj Mukhate Makes Zakir Khan 'sing'; Leaves Internet In Splits

Also Read | Rupal Patel Clears Air Around Returning As Kokilaben On 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Rupal Patel on her future roles

Rupal Patel is known to play strong characters like Kokilaben on TV screens and feels that she is made for such roles. She also mentioned that in future the audience will see her in such characters. She is open to playing a ‘dabangg saas’ who radiates positivity towards her family. During the interview, she revealed that November 7 will be her last day on the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Image Credits: rupalpatelofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.