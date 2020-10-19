'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Actor Rupal Patel Says That The Show Is Not Regressive

The popular television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to return on Star Plus. The makers are dropping promos to keep fans engaged. In the show, Rupal Patel as Kokilaben will be playing n important role. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor was told that a part of their audience thinks that the show is regressive. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

Rupal Patel on the audience's comment of the show being regressive

Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben had recently become popular because of the Rasode mein kaun tha rap. After the audience demanded for another season, the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is making a comeback with its second season. In the interview, Rupal Patel was told that many in the audience feel that the show and its upcoming sequel is regressive. The audience criticised the show to be sexist and narrow-minded.

According to Rupal Patel, the audience should also take a look at the graph of growth. She said that in order to show something modern in a show, it needs to have a base. She mentioned that in the show, they feature an uneducated girl who has no knowledge and she is taught everything by her mother-in-law. If they showed her smart from the first day itself, they couldn't have taken the show further. She said that Gopi Bahu who has first washed a laptop was eventually sent to school and was trained to handle a business and get rid of her 'Bechari' title.

According to her, all of this is very progressive. She adds that nobody talks about it openly, but unlike Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, there are many such households in the society that still don't allow their daughters and daughters-in-laws to have a career. She added that the show wanted to show the journey from wrong to right and thus had to use artistic liberty for the same.

About Saath Nibhaan Saathiya 2

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 cast includes Rupal Patel as Kokilaben, Gopi Modi played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ahem Modi, husband of Gopi, played by Mohammed Nazim and Gehna played by Sneha Jain. The show will air today at 9 pm Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.

