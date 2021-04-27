Rupali Ganguly And Anupamaa Cast Enjoy A Game Of Carrom In New BTS Pic

The Anupamaa cast seems to be having fun on the sets along with working as they were recently seen enjoying a game of carrom with their director. In an image posted by lead actor Rupali Ganguly on her official Instagram handle, the cast and crew were grinning as they competed in the four-player skilful indoor game. Ganguly dressed in her character, wearing a yellow saree with black and white stripes, was seen pointing at a pawn on the board and aiming for it.

The director Romesh Kalra sat to play along with the cast members as producer Rajan Shahi stood, watching the game with folded hands. Rupali used the director and the producer's actions as a way to add a teasing comment for the two. In a witty caption, she wrote, "While the actors and the director play .... the producer prays - hoping that we get back to work fast". She said that she was referencing a saying which was originally, "the mice play while the cats away" and altered it to "he mice play while the cats pray".

To not have any bad luck through her post she wrote in capitals, "THU THU THU" indicating that she was pretending to spit, and hoped that the cast and crew would continue to have fun. She also added three blue eye emojis or "nazar"s to the caption.

Rupali Ganguly and the Anupamaa cast are busy playing carrom as the producer wishes for them to work soon

Anupamaa fans flooded the comment section with their excitement on watching the team bond with each other over a game of carrom. Actor Parull Chaudhry joined in the fun as she added three laughing emojis in the comment section of the post. While some fans gushed over how good Rupali Ganguly looked in the post, one fan popped a very important question, "Who won the match finally?"

The fan wrote that they agreed with Rupali about the cast having a fun time together. They also wished good luck upon them by pretending to spit with Rupali Ganguly writing "Thuthuthu" and adding a finger crossed emoji. "Anupamaa team is the most different, most loveable and most amazing", they added.

(Promo Image Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.