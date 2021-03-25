Rupali Ganguly And Paras Kalnawat Indulge In Shenanigans In Preview Of 'Anupamaa'

Paras Kalnawat took to Instagram to share a new video with his co-star Rupali Ganguly. Through the video, Paras gives a sneak peek of the latest episode of Anupamaa. In the video, they both can be seen sharing a lovely bond on the sets of Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly and Paras Kalnawat indulge in shenanigans

Paras Kalnawat shared a reel on his Instagram in which he can be seen sitting on a chair while it rotates on a circular ring around Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. After a while, Paras does a dance step while sitting whereas Rupali Ganguly blushes in front of the camera. Paras while sharing the post, also wrote, "Mother Love @rupaliganguly #Maujahimauja #Song #Tonight #Episode #Anupama #Samar #SamarShah #ParasKalnawat #Dance". Take a look at his post below.

Fans showered immense love on Paras' post and it garnered more than60,000 likes on Instagram. Several fans expressed their love with emojis while several others became a fan of the cute moment. Check out some of the reactions from Paras' fans and followers below.

Anupamaa's latest episode revolves around celebrating the festival of Holi. Anupamaa tells the story of Prahlad whereas the whole family celebrates the festival of Holi. Shah dances on the song Mauja Hi Mauja and Anupamaa gets teary seeing the family happy. Later on, Anupama's earring gets lost and the whole family searches for it. Kavya also accuses Anupama of trying to set a plan to separate her from Vanraj.

Paras Kalnawat's social media presence

Paras Kalnawat is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. He recently shared a photo in which he expressed his gratitude for the immense love he gets on his social media. While sharing a mirror selfie, the actor wrote, "WE ARE 900K STRONG !! Soo close to a million! Never expected soo much love to flood in! Thank you each and everyone out there for all your love and support! Keep pouring in your love, and I will try my best to keep making you guys proud! LOVE YOU FAM". Take a look at the post below.

