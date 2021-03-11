Rupali Ganguly And Paras Kalnawat Welcome Special Visitors On The Set Of 'Anupamaa'

Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat and Rupali Ganguly got a special surprise as Rupali's brother Vijay Ganguly visited them on the sets. He came with their nephew, Abhishek Pai and his friend. Paras called Rupali's brother 'Vijay Da' lovingly in his caption. He went on to shower compliments for him calling Vijay "extremely talented" and "like family". He wished for the two to work together on future projects. Paras Kalnawat called Vijay and Rupali Ganguly 'Star Gangulys'.

Vijay Ganguly is a renowned choreographer in the Bollywood industry. He is well-known for his work in Jagga Jasoos choreographing the song Galti Se Mistake. Vijay and Rupali Ganguly are the children of director Anil Ganguly. The Anupamaa star too took to her Instagram account to repost Paras Kanalwat's story.

Rupali Ganguly's brother drops by the sets of Anupamaa

Vijay Ganguly shared his experience of being on the Anupamaa sets, calling it "wonderful". He also gave his "full love" to Paras. Fans too shared their love for the actors and their picture in the comment section. Fans complimented Paras on his looks calling him "glowing". Paras Kalnawat received more than 63,000 likes on his post.

Rupali Ganguly expressed the importance of a sibling in her post's caption. She wrote that "a sibling is like a lens", elaborating that "one can see their childhood through them". Rupali was elated to see her brother on set. She wrote to Vijay that he made her day. She was also happy to see her nephew and his friend.

Rupali Ganguly's excitement on meeting her brother

Rajani Ganguly, Rupali Ganguly's mother, commented on the post calling her two children "brilliant" with hearts and clapping emojis. Vijay Ganguly too commented on Rupali's post saying he was proud of her. He filled his comments with hugs, kisses and hearts emojis for his sister.

Fans of the actor too took the comment section to share their love. One fan called the picture "cute". Others left tons of heart emojis for the Anupamaa actor. Many also complimented Rupali Ganguly on her looks calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

The plot of Anupamaa

Anupamaa was aired on July 13, 2020. The main protagonist Anupamaa is played by Rupali Ganguly. She is a housewife, a mother and a daughter-in-law who puts her family's needs over her own. Anupamaa believes in doing her tasks diligently but does not get the same respect from her family. When she decides that she's had enough, Anupamaa sets out to lead a life on her own terms.

