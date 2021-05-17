Rupali Ganguly Asks Fans To Ignore Her Room's "Monisha Mess" As She Misses 'Anupamaa' Sets

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country, several TV shows shoot locations had to be shifted to different places. Star Plus' Anupamaa team also shifted shoot to Goa. The lead of the show, Rupali Ganguly, recently expressed how she misses her make-up room from the original set of the show. She also asked her fans to ignore her 'Monisha' mess in the background referring to her comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Rupali Ganguly asks fans to ignore the 'Monisha' mess behind her

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her Instagram handle to share how she misses the sets of Anupamaa in Mumbai. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Smile is the best make up anyone can wear 🥰 Missing my make up room". Following the mess behind her, she referred to her 2003 show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai as she wrote, "(pls ignore the Monisha mess 🤪)". She also wrote how she missed the sets and her fur babies.

Fans were drooling over Rupali Ganguly's photo in which she was dressed as Anupamaa. While several fans called her beautiful, one of the fans said that she loved Rupali Ganguly in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Here's how fans of the Anupamaa actor reacted to her post.

Rupali Ganguly in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Rupali Ganguly has worked in several TV shows before bagging the lead role in Anupamaa. One such show was Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, which won many hearts. She played the role of Monisha, the Punjabi daughter-in-law of the elite Sarabhais.

Rupali Ganguly In Anupamaa

Rupali plays the lead role in the Star Plus' show Anupamaa. Anupamaa is a housewife who sacrificed her ambitions to raise her kids. She feels betrayed when she finds her husband is in love with another woman named Kavya. Anupamaa divorces her husband and decides to live on her own terms.

Rupali Ganguly's Monday motivation

Rupali took to her Instagram to wish for her fans to have a 'fabulous' week. She posed as her character Anupamaa in the photo. The caption of the post read, "MONDAY = New Day, New Week, New Goals ..... NEW ME ❣️ Prayers for all of us to have a fabulous week ahead 💞🌈".

