Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Ashwin; Fans Call Them 'best Jodi'

The popular television actor Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Ashwin and shared a heartfelt note on social media. All her fans as well as her celebrity peers wished them on their anniversary and complimented the couple while referring to them as ‘best jodi’.

Rupali Ganguly celebrate wedding anniversary with husband Ashwin

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of herself with her husband in which she can be seen wearing a cool white shirt with a pair of blue jeans while leaning on her husband. On the other hand, her husband can be seen sporting a pink shirt with a blissful smile on his face.

In the caption, she wrote a heartwarming note for her husband stating, “Celebrating commitment because you and I knew that we fit together so magically, that we weren’t in love momentarily but rather forever….And I know no matter how many ups and downs you truly won’t leave my side in this forever which is ours together!” (sic)

All her fans were delighted to see her cute picture and sent lots of hearts her way through the comments section. Many fans also added heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved her post while many others wished them a happy anniversary. Rest of the fans dropped in compliments for her stating how they looked cute together and were the ‘best jodi’ ever. Even celebrity artists namely Gaurav Khanna, Jaswir Kaur and others took to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post and sent sweet anniversary wishes to her and her husband. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rupali Ganguly’s latest Instagram post.

Rupali Ganguly recently completed 1.5 million followers on Instagram and penned a note of gratitude to her latest TV show Anupamaa for all the positive energy. She wrote, “A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles….”. "For every day I wake up, for every morning that I see my loved ones, for every smile, and every memory, there needs to be gratitude I know life for me is my loved ones and that in itself is a big blessing.....Love and Gratitude is what makes my world go round without that I perhaps would not exist … We are at now at 1.5 Million and I want to thank - Anupamaa, for bringing us all together,and to each of you for being a part of this journey with me, for all your positive energies and wishes THU THU THU” (sic)

IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM