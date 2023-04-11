Last Updated:

Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Birthday With Anupamaa Co-stars, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra

Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 47th birthday with her family and friends. Her co-stars from Anupamaa and others from TV industry attended the bash.

Rupali Ganguly
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated her birthday. She threw a party, which was attended by her friends and family. 

Rupali Ganguly
Image: Varinder Chawla

She cut her birthday cake in the company of her husband Ashwin K Verma, and their son Rudransh.

Rupali Ganguly
Image: Varinder Chawla

The family also posed for the picture together. 

Sudhanshu Pandey
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey arrived at Rupali's birthday celebration with his wife, Mona Pandey.

Harshad Chopda
Image: Varinder Chawla

Harshad Chopda also arrived at the bash withbco-star Pranali Rathod. 

Shivangi Joshi 
Image: Varinder Chawla

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi also arrived at the event in a black party dress.

Jasveer Kaur, Anupama
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anupamaa star Jaswir Kaur arrived at the birthday bash in a yellow outfit. She posed with her partner, Vishal Madlani.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star Satish Shah arrived at Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash in Mumbai.

Palak Muchhal, Anupama
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singer Palak Muchhal attended the event in ethnic wear. 

Dabboo Ratnani, Anupama
Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani arrived at Rupali Ganguly's bash in a casual outfit.

Rajan Shahi, Anupama
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi posed for the pictures at Rupali's birthday. 

