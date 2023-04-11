Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Birthday With Anupamaa Co-stars, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra

Quick links:
Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated her birthday. She threw a party, which was attended by her friends and family.
She cut her birthday cake in the company of her husband Ashwin K Verma, and their son Rudransh.
Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey arrived at Rupali's birthday celebration with his wife, Mona Pandey.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi also arrived at the event in a black party dress.
Anupamaa star Jaswir Kaur arrived at the birthday bash in a yellow outfit. She posed with her partner, Vishal Madlani.