Rupali Ganguly Channels Her 'Biker Girl' Avatar On The Sets Of Star Plus' 'Anupamaa'

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name yet again with her portrayal of Anupamaa Shah in Star Plus' Anupamaa, shared a couple of BTS moments from the sets of her hit soap opera yesterday. Rupali recently channelled her 'Biker Girl' avatar for the camera and shared glimpses of the same with fans on Instagram. Sporting her classic Anupamaa look, the 43-year-old gushed, "Keep ur bike high and ur head higher".

Will Rupali be seen riding a bike in the upcoming Anupamaa episodes?

On December 16, 2020, Rupali Ganguly took the internet by surprise after she shared pictures of herself trying her hands at bike-riding. In the pictures shared by her, Rupali is seen posing on a bike in her fan-favourite Anupamaa avatar as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera.

The Sanjivani actor rocked a bright yellow saree which she paired with a light-blue printed blouse and complemented her outfit with a multi-coloured handbag comprising mirror work all over it. She rounded off her look with Anupamaa's iconic braided ponytail hairdo.

Sharing the 'Biker Girl' pictures on her Instagram handle, Rupali wrote, "Keep ur bike high and ur head higher...She was taken for a ride by her husband ..... will she now ride the wave of success...? Anupamaa. Biker girl Anupamaa (sic)". However, the actor didn't reveal whether she will be seen riding a bike in one of the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, after premiering on Star Plus amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in July this year, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa was quick to catch netizens' attention. The soap opera will soon be reaching the milestone of airing 150 episodes on Star Plus.

Ever since its release, the Romesh Kalra directorial has become one of the most-liked daily soaps on Indian television in no time. For the unversed, Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali show titled Sreemoyee and Rupali has been essaying the character played by Indrani Halder in the original Bengali television show. Alongside Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa cast is headlined by Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat.

