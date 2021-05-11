Rupali Ganguly Discloses Her Decision To Play Anupamaa, 'she Lets Me Be Myself'

Right after the Mother's Day weekend, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly got candid about her experience as a mother and why she thought of Anupamaa's role as special. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is based on a typical mother and an ideal wife. When she learns that her husband is cheating on her, she decides to stop living for her family and find her true self.

Rupali Ganguly opens about her decision to play the role of Anupamaa

On May 10, 2021, the actor explained her decision to take on the role of the lead character in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She said that when she conceived her son Rudransh she had gained a lot of weight and looked bigger. This made people taunt her and made her feel conscious about her body.

When she was offered to be a part of the Anupamaa cast by producer Rajan Shahi, she gladly accepted it. She told the interviewer that playing Anupamaa made her feel comfortable in her own body. She explained that she did not have to undergo any diets and could play the role of a usual mother.

She enjoys eating food outdoors with her cast members. She added that she would notice the other cast members measuring the portions of food that they would consume. She said that she would not feel conscious about her body as the audience too liked the character that she played and was glad that she did not have to play the role of a mother who was "36/24/36"

She added that her family was also a part of the major motivation in her decision to play Anupamaa. She told the interviewer that her husband, Ashwin Verma supported her when she felt guilty for leaving her child alone at home. Her husband explained to her that her son would be proud of her and her work which turned about to be a great motivation for her to choose the role.

She thanked Rajan Shahi, the producer, for giving her the role. She said that an actor gets their due by chance and that Shahi and Anupamaa had given her that due. She also expressed her gratitude saying Anupamaa is very close to her heart and that she felt like the character was written by her father, Anil Ganguly.

Image: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

