Rupali Ganguly Ecstatic As The 'men She Loves The Most' Visit Her On Sets Of 'Anupamaa'

Television star Rupali Ganguly gave her fans a sneak peek into her life through her social media posts. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with her husband and son who had come to meet her on the sets of Anupamaa. She also penned a heart-warming post about how much she missed them both.

In the pictures shared by Rupali, she, her husband, Ashwin K Verma and her son, Rudransh are all smiling for the camera. In the next photo, Rupali Ganguly's husband has put his arm around their son and are posing for the lens. In the caption of the post, Rupali said that since she cannot go home, the 'men' she loves the most came to meet her on the sets. She wrote, "My Baby and his Baapu. The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon .... Trying times for everyone.....for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play .. Please stay home , stay safe and break the chain".

As soon she shared the post, her fans and followers rushed in to express their admiration. One of them complimented the trio's smile and many others have used the red heart emojis to comment. See their reactions below.

Anupamaa cast and other details

Anupamaa is the Hindi remake of the Bengali daily soap Sreemoyeee. The cast of the serial includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya among others. The latest episode of the serial saw how Anupamaa is doing all the chores herself despite being ill. On the other hand, Kavya gets annoyed at Vanraj when she learns that he still hasn't taken a stand regarding his divorce. He also calls his lawyer to ask him if the divorce can be cancelled as he does not want to see it through.

