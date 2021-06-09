Rupali Ganguly Expresses Gratitude Over The Immense Support She Received For 'Anupamaa'

The cast and crew of Rupali Ganguly’s famous show Anupamaa are currently away from their families and shooting in Gujarat due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. Taking to Instagram, Rupali recently shared a post expressing her gratitude towards the entire unit, her family, and the Anupamaa fans for the immense support they gave her and the show, despite the ongoing situation. Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s post below.

Rupali Ganguly is grateful for all the love she received in tough times

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself dressed in her character, wearing a pink saree and stretched her arms wide in the air. Her eyes were shut as she posed amidst nature. In her caption, she wrote, “INHALE .......SABR, EXHALE.......SHUKR. Thank u God for taking care of us these 53 days away from home. Taking care of our families and the entire unit while we stayed away. Kudos @rajan.shahi.543 for taking care of each and every member of the unit like a family member and for being hands on throughout. Team #anupamaa - u guys r rockstars, the HODs to the newest member of the unit - THU THU THU. Team DKP - @aarifshaikh702 @vivek.jain.1213 u guys magicians”.

Next, she thanked her family and revealed that she is nothing without them. She wrote, “My Husband , my son - without u I m nothing - I only fly because u have given me the wings ...I wish I had two hearts cos one is not enough to love you both” Further, she went on to thank Buddhi and Nitesh, who took care of the family and said, “what would I do without u.” Then, she referred to Kaushal Joshi and said, "my angel who took care of the entire furry babies in Filmcity and me even though I was away".

She also showed gratitude towards Anupamaa fans who showered love and immense support towards her and held her morale up when she needed it the most. As the cast and crew are currently residing in Silvassa, Rupali also thanked the Khanvel Luxury Resort which was their home away from home. Check out her post below.

(IMAGE: RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM)

