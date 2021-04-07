Rupali Ganguly Feels Tired To Do Smallest Of Things On Day 5 Of Isolation, Shares Picture

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and treated her Instagram family with a self-portrait picture along with her quarantine health update. In the picture, Rupali can be seen posing for the camera in a glamourous avatar as she wore an orange colour off-shoulder outfit while sporting a pair of golden earrings with it. Sharing her experience of coping with the coronavirus, Ganguly asserted that she feels tired even doing the smallest things.

The brief caption of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's post read, "When the going gets tough .... the tough get going". She also quipped in her caption that she did not have any other "option". She further added, "Quarantine Day 5 / Tired by doing even the smallest of activities", along with a silly-face smiley.

Anupamaa actor Rupali's day 5 in self-isolation:

Within a couple of hours, the Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi actor's post managed to garner an overwhelming response from her fans and followers. A section of fans went gaga over Rupali's ear-to-ear smile in the picture while a handful of followers extended wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery. "Be back with a bang anu", wrote a fan page, while another asserted, "Your are stronger then you think". Another Instagram user commented, "I hope this smile remain for ever like this always". Red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis were a common sight in the comments box.

Rupali Ganguly tested COVID-19 positive

On April 2, the 44-year-old actor informed her fans about testing positive for coronavirus via a social media post. On the second day of her quarantine, she wrote, “I m gonna close my eyes and walk thru this .... just by holding God’s hand. Covid positive and quarantined Day 2. For all the love , blessings and wishes coming my way thru ur messages - Thannnkkkk u". Meanwhile, in one of her recent posts, she had shared that her family and the staff at home have tested negative. On her quarantine health update post for Day 3, the actor had asserted that she felt a little worse than before.

