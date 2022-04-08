Rupali Ganguly Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Celebrations, Thanks Fans For Wishes

Rupali Ganguly, who gained massive recognition for her performance in the TV show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is currently garnering love and appreciation from fans for her prolific performance in the TV show, Anupama. As the actor recently turned 45, she received numerous wishes from her fans. Even her Anupama costars namely Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Jaswir Kaur and others took to social media and posted heartwarming birthday wishes for her. After having a ball with her friends and family, she has now shared a series of photos revealing how her birthday was and what gifts she received.

Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the age of seven with the 1985 film, Saaheb and later made her TV debut with the show Sukanya in 2000. Later, she went on to garner appreciation for her performance in popular TV shows namely Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Zara Nachke Dikha, Meethi Choori No 1, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Adaalat, among others.

Rupali Ganguly gives glimpses of her room swamped with birthday gifts

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her fun birthday celebration with her family and loved ones. In the first two slides, she added photos in which she can be seen posing for the camera with her entire family. She even added a video clip that depicted her fun-filled cake-cutting ceremony. She even delighted the fans by giving a sneak peek at her birthday celebration on the sets of Anupama while further dropping in photos leaving the fans astonished with the gifts she received from her loved ones. In the caption, she wrote, "The day when I turned a year older…..no I mean younger Birthday 2022!!" (sic)

Many fans took to Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post and stated how much they loved her caption while many others praised how cute she and her family looked together. Some also showered hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to extend their love for her while others wished that she stays happy with her family forever. Take a look-

Furthermore, she even posted a video clip of herself on Instagram in which she was seen expressing her gratitude towards her friends, fans and others who wished her on her birthday. Watch the video-

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly