Rupali Ganguly Hails The 85-year Old Man Who Gave Up His ICU Bed For A Younger Patient

With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, there has been a shortage of ICU beds in hospitals. In a recent chain of events an 85-year-old man, Narayan Dabhadkar from Nagpur, who caught COVID-19 gave up his bed for a younger person. The photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share the picture as well as the story of the old man. The comment section is filled with praises for the deceased soul. Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Yuvika Choudhary also left a comment under the post. Check it out.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly comments on 85-year old man's story

In the caption, Viral wrote the story about the man. It reads, "A real life story that made us speechless. 85 year old RSS swayamsevak for life, Narayan Dabhadkar from Nagpur caught covid. His daughter tried for days to get him a hospital bed, finally got one at Indira Gandhi hospital. By this time, his O2 levels had dropped. When he reached the hospital with his grandson-in-law in an ambulance, Dabhadkar kaka was out of breath. While he was waiting for the admission formalities to be completed, he saw a woman crying and begging for a bed for her husband who was in his 40s. His kids were crying.

Dabhadkar kaka made a spot decision and told the medical team attending to him calmly, ‘I am 85 now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to this man instead, his children need him’. He then made his grandson-in-law call his daughter and informed her of his decision. After some hesitation, she accepted his decision. Dabhadkar kaka signed the consent form saying he was forfeiting the bed in for the young man and returned home. He died 3 days later! Once a Sangh swayamsevak, always a swayamsevak! #truestory told by Shivani Dane Wakhare. #narayandabhadkar". Check out the post and the comments.

Reacting to the post, Rupali Ganguly wrote that she is in tears while reading the story and hopes there are more people like him. She ended her comment with "God bless his soul. Sadgati."

(Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram post)

About COVID cases in India

India is suffering from the second wave of coronavirus. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka are reporting the highest COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in India are 1,79,97,267, with Maharashtra at 44,10,085 active cases. On the other hand, the vaccination drive is still going on and from May 1, 18+ years old citizens will be eligible for the vaccine.

Promo Image Source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

