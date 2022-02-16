Rupali Ganguly, Kapil Sharma & Other TV Actors Mourn The Demise Of Legend Bappi Lahiri

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at the age of 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, February 16. Many notable personalities across the globe are mourning the veteran's demise with heartfelt condolences messages and posts via social media. Among others, popular TV actors like Rupali Ganguly. Ronit Roy, Sugandha Mishra, Kapil Sharma among others also remembered the Disco King of Bollywood. Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Rupali Ganguly, Kapil Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and other TV actors pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 16, the Anupamaa actor, who shared a close bond with the late singer since childhood, shared a picture alongside Bappi Da and wrote, "So many memories… Childhood spent at your house! Pappa and you started from “Agreement” and went on to do so many films and evergreen songs. So many recordings, so many conversations, so much love and warmth..." She further continued, "You always singing Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re every time we met! Our conversations about Pappa… Will miss you!! For me an era has ended today.

Meanwhile, Ronit Roy also expressed grief upon Bappi Lahiri's demise and wrote, "You not just wore gold. Your heart was also pure gold. RIP Dada! Condolences and strength to family". Actor Hiten Tejwani also shared a throwback still of him alongside the departed soul and wrote, "Rest in peace Bappi da".

Heaping praises on Bappi Lahiri, Sugandha Mishra quipped, "Apart from being a veteran Singer/ Musician.. he was a gem of a person.. great human being, kind soul, fun loving..always encouraging and motivating." She also reminisced the time she met him for the first time on her TV show 11 years back. On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "THE ONE AND ONLY GOLDEN MAN OF MUSIC .. HIS MUSIC HAS BEEN ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUPALIGANGULY/ @HITTENTEJWANI/PTI)