Rupali Ganguly Looks Unrecognisable In A Photo Shared By Her Husband From 25 Years Ago

Rupali Ganguly looks unrecognisable in a photo that her husband shared. The Anupamaa actor’s husband shared a throwback photo of the two on his social media handle. The actor is all hearts for it and dropped an adorable comment on the post.

Taking to his Instagram, Rupali Ganguly’s husband, Ashwin Verma, shared a photo of the couple from 25 years ago. In the caption, he also noted that he wanted to be happy, and that is when he decided to marry Rupali. He also mentioned being told that she was as good as it got. He captioned the photo with a poem, "Mirror mirror on the wall, Magic crystal in the ball, Don’t want much, ….but just to be happy, I called... Marry her, they said in unison, she is as good as it gets, to having it all!💞"

Reacting to the post, Rupali Ganguly noted that the photo is from 25 years ago. She also mentioned that it was taken in Agra. The Anupama actor affectionately wrote in the comments, “I love you ❤️”.

(The photo shared by Rupali Ganguly's husband. | Image: Ashwin Verma/Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly looks picture perfect with husband and son

(Rupali Ganguly with her family snapped at other birthday party. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from being one of the most well known TV actors in the country, Rupali Ganguly also juggles the roles of being a wife and mother. The actor tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Verma in 2013. The couple welcomed their son Rudransh in 2015.

Rupali Ganguly is so much more than Anupamaa

(Rupali Ganguly shared photo of her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars. | Image: Rupali Ganguly/Twitter)

After a hiatus of seven years, Rupali returned to the screen in the lead role, on the show Anupamaa. She has garnered massive popularity for the role and has become a household name since the release of the show. However, the actor has had a prolific career even before Anupaama.

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000, in the show Sukanya. She became popular as Monisha from the series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The 46-year-old actor also starred in the 2011 show Parvarish, alongside Shweta Tiwari.