Rupali Ganguly Misses Home During Shoot Of 'Anupamaa', Hopes Corona To 'disappear'

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly cannot wait to leave the COVID-19 scare in the past as she recently expressed hoping for the ongoing pandemic to come to an end soon. The popular television actor, who has been ruling over netizens' hearts with her performance as Anupamaa in the Star Plus soap opera, recently flaunted her "#goodhairday" by sharing a photograph of herself on social media. On Friday, she also opened up about missing home as she is currently shooting for her daily soap in Gujarat while Maharashtra remains under lockdown.

Rupali Ganguly cannot wait for coronavirus to go "Gayab" forever

Ever since the state government of Maharashtra announced lockdown 2021 across the state to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, the shoot of several television shows have been moved to neighbouring states by their makers. Anupamaa was one of the soap operas whose shoot was temporarily shifted to Gujarat by producer Rajan Shahi. As the makers continue to shoot the widely-watched show in Gujarat, lead actor Rupali Ganguly has recently said that she is missing her home.

On May 28, 2021, Rupali took to Instagram to share a close-up photograph of herself to boast about having a "good hair day" with her hair let loose along with flaunting her dewy makeup look and classic pink lips. In the photograph, the 44-year-old could also be seen flashing her beaming smile at the camera and mentioned the iconic Ghazal Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar by Jagjit Singh in the caption of her post. She also added, "Intezaar hai ki - CORONA HUMESHA KE LIYE GAAYAB HO JAAYE (I am waiting for coronavirus to go away forever) #lockdown #rupaliganguly #blessed #misshome #goodhairday (sic)".

Soon after Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post surfaced on social media, ardent fans of the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai actor flocked to its comment section to shower her with heaps of compliments. While one user commented, "Ho jaye zarur ho jaye (I really hope so too) ps: slaying in this pic", another wrote, "You are looking beautiful like always".

