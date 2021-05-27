Rupali Ganguly Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Co-actor Alpana Buch With A Heartfelt Note

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role in the StarPlus' show Anupamaa. She often shares glimpses from the sets of the show and is seen bonding with her co-stars. However, she seems to share a special bond with her co-star Alpana Buch as she posted a photo with Alpana on her official Instagram. Rupali also penned a caption calling Alpana a friend she is comfortable with.

Rupali Ganguly's 'one friend'

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her co-star Alana Buch. Alpana plays the role of Rupali's mother-in-law in the show. Rupali shared her bond with Alpana via her caption, which read, "Sometimes u meet a person and just click .... You are comfortable with them,and u don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything else ❣️ You are that one friend @alpanabuch19 ... thank u for all that u do for me ❤️ THU THU THU 🧿🧿🧿". She added several hashtags with her caption, including #unexpected, #friendship, #special, and #blessed. The two posed in sarees from their show.

Alpana Buch commented on Rupali Ganguly's photo. She wrote, "Love you" in her comment and added a red heart emoji. Several fans came forward to shower their love on Rupali and Alpana. While one of the fans wrote, "love you both of you", another one wrote, "Beautiful sas bahu".

Rupali Ganguly share Anupamaa's BTS video

Rupali Ganguly often shares behind the scenes glimpses via her social media. She recently shared a video with some of Anupamaa's cast. Rupali, along with her two co-actors, was dressed in the green coloured ethnic ensemble. In the caption, Rupali wrote, "Behind the scenes 😍 ANUPAMAA ❤️Miss u Jassa 😢 Dolly Ben, main aur Devika ❤️".

Details about Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a daily soap that airs on StarPlus. the plot of the show revolves around a woman named Anupamaa, who sacrificed her dreams to raise her family. However, her sacrifices do not come to an end as her husband Vanraj cheats on her. Anupamaa decides to live on her own terms and leave her husband. Anupamaa's episodes are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

