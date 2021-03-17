Rupali Ganguly Opens Up About Her Comeback With Anupamaa, Says She Felt Like A 'newcomer'

Rupali Ganguly remains one of the most popular faces of Indian television. She has a long career in TV shows and quite a few memorable performances under her belt. She made a comeback after a long time in the show Anupamaa and was welcomed by the audience. She quite recently opened up about her comeback during the launch of Pratigya 2 and described her experience of stepping in front of the camera once again. She talked about her nervousness in a statement to Bollywood Life and also received praise from actor Shivangi Joshi, who was also present at the event.

Rupali Ganguly on her comeback on television

While Rupali was attending the launch of Pratigya 2, it was only expected that she would be asked about her comeback on television after seven long years in Anupamaa. She said that she felt as nervous as a newcomer during her return, after being out of action for so long. She talked about her experience in detail, with Shivangi standing beside her. Rupali was also asked about her take on Pratigya 2, to which she responded by saying she enjoyed it and always appreciates new shows.

Rupali also seized the opportunity to open up about the complications of shooting for their show during the pandemic, to which she said that there were reservations about returning to filming in the middle of the pandemic and the precautions that had to be taken. Shivangi made sure to also add in a few words of praise for Rupali, saying that she has enjoyed the various character played by the veteran actor in various shows and that she “loved her” on screen. Rupali reciprocated, saying that talents from the new generation such as Shivangi have been doing a god job.

Rupali gained a lot of popularity for her role as Monisha in the famous sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Dr. Simran in Sanjeevani. She has appeared in several TV shows since then, but took a brief break after Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She returned with Anupamaa last year and the shows seems to be going strong at the moment.