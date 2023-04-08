Rupali Ganguly Overwhelmed As Orphan Elephant Adopted In Kenya Is Named After Her

Rupali Ganguly reacted to the news of an Indian in Kenya who adopted an elephant on her name. Rupali expressed her joy and revealed how she came to know about this gesture from one of her friends and how it left her overwhelmed. Rupali's show Anupamaa enjoys massive popularity and viewership and cleary the fandom is not restrained by borders.

'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly reacts to elephnant named after her

A video was shared by Viral Bhayani in which Rupali Ganguly talked about the orphan baby elephant being named after her. "Bhavna sent me a message. She said that she has adopted an orphan elephant in Kenya on my name. It is named Mayan. I was so overwhelmed. I have always said the spirit of a tiger the soul of an elephant and I am as loyal as a dog." Fans rushed to the comments section and praised the TV actress."

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday on set

Rupali Ganguly also celebrated her birthday on Anupamaa set recently. The cast and crew gathered to celebrate the actress' special day. Talking about how her special day was even more special on the sets, she said, "Birthday special hai because Anupamaa hai. Nahi toh used to be a simple birthday at home with family and few close friends. I am like a child. I love birthdays. I have lots of fun when it's my birthday. So now coming here and celebrating like this, it is very special because of Anupamaa."

For her birthday celebration, co-star Gaurav Khanna, producer Rajan Shahi and the crew were present.