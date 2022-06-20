Rupali Ganguly, who rose to fame with her stellar performance in the popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has been garnering massive love and fame yet again from the time she began featuring as a lead in the show Anupamaa. While reflecting on how she hasn't been there for her son due to her commitment to the show, she revealed how her husband took care of their son more than a mother would do. Taking to her social media space on the occasion of Father’s Day, Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt note for her husband for being the best father. She even thanked her own father for bringing her up like a princess.

Rupali Ganguly’s gratitude not for her father and husband on father’s day

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful memories of her father, her husband and their son on the occasion of Father’s Day. She even penned a note stating how she was a lucky woman to have them in her life. Adding to it, she stated how she had the best father and even found the best one for her son. Ganguly then revealed how her husband was a single parent to their son since the time her show started and added how her heart swelled with pride and emotion thinking how he took care of their son more than a mother would’ve done.

The caption read, “I m one lucky woman Blessed and how Thank u Pappa for bringing me up like a princess and thank u @ashwinkverma for treating me like a queen! I had the best father and also found the best father for my son My husband has literally been a single parent since Anupamaa started and my heart swells with pride and emotion when I think of how he takes care of our son more than a mother would!! For me every day is Father’s Day because he is a mother and a father to my Rudransh- he is the soul of my family I love you Ashwin Thank you for all that u do for Rudy and me…. Words can never be enough for being such a role model and a father every child can look up to” (sic) take a look-

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly