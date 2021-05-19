Rupali Ganguly Reveals She Feels 'overwhelmed' After Being Compared To Sridevi

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has also starred in several popular serials like Sanjeevani, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She is currently essaying the lead role in Star Plus's serial Anupamaa. Rupali recently revealed what her reaction is when people compare her look in the serial to Sridevi.

Rupali Ganguly on getting compared with Sridevi

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo! Style, Rupali Ganguly said that she feels 'overwhelmed' when she is compared to the late actor Sridevi. She said that Sridevi is her idol and has grown up watching her movies. She further added that she has watched Sridevi's movies like Mr India, ChaalBaaz and Chandni several times in theatres. Elaborating more, the Anupamaa actor said that if one considers somebody as their idol, some of their traits get reflected in them as well.

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa details

The 44-year-old actor is playing the titular role of Anupamaa in the serial. It is the Hindi remake of the Bengali serial Sreemoyee. The plot of the show tells the story of an around-the-clock working mother who always tries to make her husband, children and in-laws happy. She happily keeps her dreams and aspirations in the backseat to motivate her children and husband to do better. But she gets betrayed when she learns that her husband is having an affair with another woman. She then decides to stand up for herself and files for a divorce.

Anupamaa's latest episode update

In the May 18 episode, Anupamaa is diagnosed with cancer. In the promo of the following episode, Advaith is seen encouraging her to not lose hope and that they will beat this disease together. She also pens a small motivational note by writing 'Anupamaa, you will do it!' and sticks it on the mirror for her to see it every day. Kavya is also seen driving a wedge between Vanraj and Anupamaa by saying that the divorce has not affected her at all. She also fuels Vanraj's fire by saying that Anupamaa is looking at the brighter side of things and is moving on. Vanraj gets angry upon hearing this.

Image- @rupaliganguly Instagram

