Rupali Ganguly Shares A Fan Edit Of Monisha Sarabhai, Says 'Monisha Was Me And I Am Her'

Rupali Ganguly is currently basking in the success and accolades for her lead role in the show, Anupamaa. However, the actor first shot to popularity by playing the iconic character of Monisha Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actor on various occasions has said that it remains her most loved character to date. Now, the actor has taken to her Instagram to share a fan-made video proving the same.

Rupali Ganguly shares a fan edit of Monisha Sarabhai

Rupali Ganguly who played the role of Monisha Sarabhai seems to love the character just as much as her audiences. The actor has now taken to Instagram to share a fan-made edit of the character in some of her best moments. In the video, Rupali can be seen dancing and twirling as Monisha while the song Drama Queen from the film Hasee Toh Phasee plays in the background.

Sharing the fun video, the actor revealed that she in person was much like her character on screen. She wrote, “Seldom does actor get a chance to depict our actual personalities, our idiosyncrasies, our madness on screen. Monisha did almost everything I do …. Aatishbhai incorporated all my oddities so astutely and brilliantly in Monisha that my Pappa would ask often - “ghar mein camera toh nahi lagaaya hai (there aren’t cameras in the house right)”.

“Monisha was me and I m Her,” the Anupamaa actor added. Fans of both the actor and the character were joyous after the video was posted. While many showed their love for the actor in the comments by dropping emojis, a few penned that they loved the character of Monisha in the show. “The most favourite character of all time,” a fan commented under the post.

A bit about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, which first debuted in 2004, is one of the most loved and talked-about Indian shows. The quirky chemistry shared between the shows two leads, Maya Sarabhai and her middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha Sarabhai, was a hilarious take on Indian families. The show’s ensemble cast included Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar.

