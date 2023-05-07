Rupali Ganguly Posts Photos Of Her Weekend Bash With Anupamaa Co-stars

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her weekend bash with the Anupamaa star cast. The actress shared a couple of selfies and group photos with the caption, "These precious people," along with a red heart emoji. The actress was seen posing with Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, Harsh Rajput, Aashish KN Mehrotra and Rushad Rana. Some other names included Ketaki Walawalkar Rana, Sagar Parekh and Nikhil Bhatia.

After the actress shared the post, Aneri took to the comments and wrote, "I love youuuuuu," followed by several red heart emojis. Rushad Rana also dropped red hearts in the comments section. In the first two photos, Rupali posed for a selfie with Aneri, Alpana and Harsh Rajput, among others. In the rest slides, she posted group photos with most of her co-stars from Anupamaa. The entire cast was seen having a blast during the party. Rupali wore a black dress during the Saturday night bash. Check the post below.

Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening

Earlier, the Anupamaa actress shared a photo with the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai. She posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "A memorable night …..PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting. Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan. @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love. @bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever. @aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again. #mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u Sir for having me there. You bring goodness alive. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat."

In the post, Rupali Ganguly shared her experience of meeting with the PS-2 star cast. The actress praised the entire team and gave a positive review of the film. She also expressed her love and admiration for the cast and crew.