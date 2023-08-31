Rupali Ganguly Shares Glimpses Of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Reunion | WATCH

Quick links:
A still from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (Image: IMDb)
The star cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai recently had a reunion in Mumbai ahead of Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Actress Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to share a video after she met with members of the show. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family met for dinner in Mumbai and reminisced their old days.
3 things you need to know
Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle wherein she was seen meeting her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family. The clip began with her hugging Satish Shah and touching his feet as a mark of respect. Rajesh Kumar was also seen sitting at the table as the cast enjoyed their meal at a restaurant in Mumbai.
After a few moments, Ratna Pathak was seen arriving at the eatery and sharing a hug with the entire cast of the show present at the moment. The video further showed the actors sharing a meal and having fun conversations during the dinner. Later, they posed for a group as well as solo photos. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote in the caption "Some friendships last a lifetime."
The first episode of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired back in 2004 and ran successfully till April 2006. Later, it aired on Disney+ Hotstar from May 2017 till July 2017. Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia were the creators of the show. Meanwhile, it was directed by Deven Bhojani.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was a popular sitcom that revolved around an upper middle-class family residing in South Mumbai. The star cast of the show included Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar, among others.