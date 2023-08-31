Rupali Ganguly Shares Glimpses Of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Reunion | WATCH

The star cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai recently had a reunion in Mumbai ahead of Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Actress Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to share a video after she met with members of the show. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family met for dinner in Mumbai and reminisced their old days.

3 things you need to know

Rupali Ganguly played the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom.

Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak, and others met in Mumbai.

The show last aired on OTT from May 2017 to July 2017 for two seasons.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast reunites

Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle wherein she was seen meeting her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family. The clip began with her hugging Satish Shah and touching his feet as a mark of respect. Rajesh Kumar was also seen sitting at the table as the cast enjoyed their meal at a restaurant in Mumbai.

After a few moments, Ratna Pathak was seen arriving at the eatery and sharing a hug with the entire cast of the show present at the moment. The video further showed the actors sharing a meal and having fun conversations during the dinner. Later, they posed for a group as well as solo photos. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote in the caption "Some friendships last a lifetime."

All we need to know about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

The first episode of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired back in 2004 and ran successfully till April 2006. Later, it aired on Disney+ Hotstar from May 2017 till July 2017. Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia were the creators of the show. Meanwhile, it was directed by Deven Bhojani.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was a popular sitcom that revolved around an upper middle-class family residing in South Mumbai. The star cast of the show included Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar, among others.