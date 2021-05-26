Rupali Ganguly Shares Goofy Pictures With Her Brother; Says, 'we Are Same Kind Of Crazy'

Television actor Rupali Ganguly is popularly known for her show Anupamaa which is currently airing on Star Plus. The actor is often seen sharing photos and videos of her family on her social media. She recently shared a few pictures with her brother Vijay Ganguly on Brother's day. Take a look at some goofy pictures of the brother-sister duo.

Rupali Ganguly shares photos with her brother on Brother's day

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with her brother Vijay. The two were seen making hilarious expressions while posing for the selfies. Rupali wrote that they were the same kind of crazy. She added, "The greatest gift our parents ever gave us, was each other, my little Baby Brother forever." She mentioned that apart from celebrating Raksha Bandhan and Bhaidooj, the actor has now celebrated a new day for siblings.

Reactions to Rupali Ganguly's latest photos with her brother

As soon as Rupali shared the picture with her brother, her fans wrote all things nice about the siblings. Several fans and celebrities mentioned that Rupali Ganguly's brother looks like her. They also wrote that the duo was extremely adorable. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Rupali Ganguly's latest photos.

Image source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

A sneak peek into Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

Earlier, Rupali shared a few pictures of her team with their producer Deepa Shahi. They posed with her in the photos between their shoot. Rupali wrote, "A great team makes a good show, but not without the blessings of our parents, our families and the universe." She mentioned that the team felt that her presence was like a mother's presence on the sets of Anupamaa. She also shared a photo of herself captured during the outdoor shoot of her show. She wore a blue printed blouse with a blue and pink saree. She paired her outfit with yellow sunglasses. The actor wrote that people should see their life through the warm and happy yellow tint. Here are Rupali Ganguly's photos from her Instagram.

Image: Vijay Ganguly's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.