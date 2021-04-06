Rupali Ganguly Shares Health Update After COVID Diagnosis, Says 'can’t Smell Anything'

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, took to Instagram and updated fans about her health. On day 4 of her quarantine period at home, the actress informed that she 'can’t smell anything anymore.' She shared a series of pictures while giving a glimpse of the birthday celebrations that were conducted by her family at a distance to make her 44th birthday special for the actress.

Rupali Ganguly's health update

The picture showed her husband and son cutting a cake outside her residential building to make her day extra special despite the illness. Apart from the pictures, Rupali also shared a video that was shot by her from the balcony of her house. It showed her family singing the birthday song while cutting the cake. Overwhelmed by her family’s efforts to bring a smile on her face, the actress expressed her love in a heartfelt note. "When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine. awwwwwwwwwww Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake. thank u @abhishake_pai child @j.p.malhotra. Soon we shall all celebrate together. Ps- please ignore my scary laughter," she captioned the post while thanking her family for their support.



The 44-year-old actress who had been shooting for the TV show Anupamaa tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. She had shared her diagnosis on social media platforms and wrote, “This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be.”She further mentioned that she is completely perplexed as to when did she contract the virus despite taking all the precautions. “Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya …" she added then.

