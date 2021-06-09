Rupali Ganguly Shares How She Bagged Monisha's Role In 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'

Rupali Ganguly is being praised for her role in Anupamaa, the actor, however, first shot to popularity with her chracter Monisha in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In an interaction back in September 2020, the actor shared how she gave the audition for her role in the popular sitcom. Scroll along to know what she had to share.

Rupali Ganguly shares the fun incident that got her the role of Monisha

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has been one of the most loved and talked-about Indian shows. The quirky chemistry shared between the socialite Maya Sarabhai and her middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha Sarabhai, gets you cracking every time. The show’s ensemble cast included Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar.

According to DNA, the 5 lead members of the cast had a virtual get–together back in September 2020, during which Rupali Ganguly shared how she bagged the role of Monisha Sarabhai. The actor revealed that after reading the script, she asked the makers who will play the role of the father-in-law and who will play the son. When she found out, that Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan were to play the respective roles, the actor said she was sure that she’ll be getting the negative role but was puzzled and she questioned how she will look playing Sumeet’s mother.

After this, the director called up Aatish Kapadia who had penned the story, and informed him that Rupali had this question in her mind. Followed by this, she said that Kapadia called her to meet him and she drove to the place in her Indica, which was stuffed with her things. The actor mimicked driving in a crouched position, explaining that was how she drove in the little space that was left.

Rupali further reminisced, that she reached the place in her get-up from the show Sanjeevani, in which she was starring in at the time, and took a fall as soon as she stepped out. Seeing this and the clutter in her car, Aatish asked her if her car was always as messy as this and the actor denied it in the first go. However, when he asked again, Rupali had to agree. After this, Kapadia told her that she didn’t need to audition and that she was roped in for the role.

