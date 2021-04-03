Rupali Ganguly Shares Picture Of Anupamaa-Vanraj Bike Ride Post Testing Positive For COVID

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly was recently tested positive for Coronavirus. While she is quarantined at her house, she took some time to share BTS picture from the sets of her show on her Instagram. In the picture, Rupali is dressed up as her character Anupamaa and is riding a bike while Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj is sitting at the back.

Rupali Ganguly shares BTS picture after testing positive for COVID

In the caption for the pot, Rupali wrote about being positive and how it is not good all the time. It reads, "Thank u Pandeyyyssss. Anu and Vannu ðŸ’” ANUPAMAA TAKING VANRAJ FOR A RIDE WITH VERY POSITIVE ATTITUDE...BEING POSITIVE MAY NOT BE THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN ALWAYS BUT I GUESS ONE SHOULD STAY POSITIVE ALWAYS". The comment section is filled with her fans asking about her health and asking her to return to the show. Check it out.

Rupali Ganguly tests COVID positive

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself and announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus. In the post, she wrote, "MA Corona Devi Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family". She also went on to tell her fans that her family and the crew have been tested. Check it out.

Anupamaa cast

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa plays the lead role who is a talented Kathak dancer and a homemaker. She is a mother to Toshu, Samar and Pakhi and is married to Vanraj Shah. The cast of the show also features Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya and many more. The series is based on the Bengali serial Sreemoyee. In February, Paras was tested positive for the virus and the shooting for his scenes was halted.

In the last episode, Anupamaa realises that her family isn't angry with her and that they’re happy she could pour her heart out to them. Later on, Leela announces that the Shahs will go out for a one-day picnic to a nearby resort. Pakhi and Leela hide Anupamaa and Vanraj's phones and send them away on his bike, considering they'll get some time to spend together before the divorce.

